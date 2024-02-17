InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.55, to imply an increase of 0.65% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The IFRX share’s 52-week high remains $7.25, putting it -367.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $91.26M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 252.96K shares over the past 3 months.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

After registering a 0.65% upside in the last session, InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7199, jumping 0.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.97%, and -3.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.91%. Short interest in InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw shorts transact 0.31 million shares and set a 1.27 days time to cover.