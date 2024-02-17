IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS) Stock Dropped -24.82% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.15, to imply an increase of 2.61% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The IHS share’s 52-week high remains $10.13, putting it -221.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.46. The company has a valuation of $1.05B, with an average of 0.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 540.24K shares over the past 3 months.

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS) trade information

After registering a 2.61% upside in the last session, IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.57, jumping 2.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.97%, and -24.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.52%. Short interest in IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS) saw shorts transact 0.62 million shares and set a 1.6 days time to cover.