Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Surging 37.49% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.00, to imply a decrease of -1.06% or -$0.48 in intraday trading. The ICHR share’s 52-week high remains $45.66, putting it -1.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.26. The company has a valuation of $1.32B, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 219.90K shares over the past 3 months.
Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) trade information
After registering a -1.06% downside in the last session, Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.43, dropping -1.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.90%, and 26.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.81%. Short interest in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) saw shorts transact 1.1 million shares and set a 4.69 days time to cover.
Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Ichor Holdings Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) shares are 37.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.05% against 7.60%.
ICHR Dividends
Ichor Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s Major holders
Ichor Holdings Ltd insiders hold 2.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.57% of the shares at 99.10% float percentage. In total, 96.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.81 million shares (or 16.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $180.48 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 2.84 million shares, or about 9.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $106.43 million.
We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.98 million shares. This is just over 6.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $61.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.66 million, or 5.65% of the shares, all valued at about 64.11 million.