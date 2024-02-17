Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Surging 37.49% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.00, to imply a decrease of -1.06% or -$0.48 in intraday trading. The ICHR share’s 52-week high remains $45.66, putting it -1.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.26. The company has a valuation of $1.32B, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 219.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) trade information

After registering a -1.06% downside in the last session, Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.43, dropping -1.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.90%, and 26.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.81%. Short interest in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) saw shorts transact 1.1 million shares and set a 4.69 days time to cover.