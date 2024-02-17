How Much Is Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ: THRD) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ:THRD)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.07, to imply a decrease of -1.95% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The THRD share’s 52-week high remains $11.60, putting it -15.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.75. The company has a valuation of $400.08M, with an average of 66930.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 142.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ:THRD) trade information

After registering a -1.95% downside in the last session, Third Harmonic Bio Inc (THRD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.65, dropping -1.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.24%, and 1.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.20%. Short interest in Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ:THRD) saw shorts transact 1.29 million shares and set a 14.65 days time to cover.