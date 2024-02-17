Hookipa Pharma Inc’s (NASDAQ: HOOK) Stock Rises 0.15 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.66, to imply an increase of 0.15% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The HOOK share’s 52-week high remains $2.05, putting it -210.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.41. The company has a valuation of $55.49M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) trade information

After registering a 0.15% upside in the last session, Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7000, jumping 0.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.31%, and -0.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.40%. Short interest in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) saw shorts transact 0.45 million shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.