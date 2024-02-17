Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ: HLP) Up 10.12% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply a decrease of -0.54% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The HLP share’s 52-week high remains $8.68, putting it -369.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $22.88M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 838.02K shares over the past 3 months.

Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP) trade information

After registering a -0.54% downside in the last session, Hongli Group Inc (HLP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0000, dropping -0.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.78%, and -38.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.12%. Short interest in Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.