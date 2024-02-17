HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: HTCR): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:HTCR)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.64, to imply an increase of 20.69% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The HTCR share’s 52-week high remains $3.43, putting it -435.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $13.43M, with an average of 31130.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 35.88K shares over the past 3 months.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:HTCR) trade information

After registering a 20.69% upside in the last session, HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6670, jumping 20.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.94%, and 26.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.02%. Short interest in HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:HTCR) saw shorts transact 60280.0 shares and set a 1.85 days time to cover.