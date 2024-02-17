HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: HTCR): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:HTCR)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.64, to imply an increase of 20.69% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The HTCR share’s 52-week high remains $3.43, putting it -435.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $13.43M, with an average of 31130.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 35.88K shares over the past 3 months.
HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:HTCR) trade information
After registering a 20.69% upside in the last session, HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6670, jumping 20.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.94%, and 26.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.02%. Short interest in HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:HTCR) saw shorts transact 60280.0 shares and set a 1.85 days time to cover.
HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing HeartCore Enterprises Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR) shares are -45.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 105.41% against 19.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 202.90% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8.2 million.
HTCR Dividends
HeartCore Enterprises Inc has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HeartCore Enterprises Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:HTCR)’s Major holders
HeartCore Enterprises Inc insiders hold 74.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.71% of the shares at 6.77% float percentage. In total, 1.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Prosperity Financial Group, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.19 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.18 million.