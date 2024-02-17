Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV): Is This The Time To Buy?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.25, to imply an increase of 2.91% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The SUPV share’s 52-week high remains $4.90, putting it -15.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.76. The company has a valuation of $335.75M, with an average of 1.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

After registering a 2.91% upside in the last session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.25, jumping 2.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.87%, and 8.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.68%. Short interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) saw shorts transact 0.66 million shares and set a 0.91 days time to cover.