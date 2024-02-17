GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ: GCTK)’s 4.39-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ:GCTK)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.24, to imply an increase of 3.90% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The GCTK share’s 52-week high remains $3.75, putting it -1462.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $5.01M, with an average of 60270.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 268.39K shares over the past 3 months.

GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ:GCTK) trade information

After registering a 3.90% upside in the last session, GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2449, jumping 3.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.39%, and 3.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.22%. Short interest in GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ:GCTK) saw shorts transact 39680.0 shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.