Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX: GAU): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.91, to imply a decrease of -0.91% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The GAU share’s 52-week high remains $1.09, putting it -19.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $204.71M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 404.55K shares over the past 3 months.

Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) trade information

After registering a -0.91% downside in the last session, Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9700, dropping -0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.81%, and -3.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.18%. Short interest in Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.