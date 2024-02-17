Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC) Is Worth Considering At $9.64

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.64, to imply an increase of 2.55% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The FULC share’s 52-week high remains $13.15, putting it -36.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $595.94M, with an average of 0.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 639.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC) trade information

After registering a 2.55% upside in the last session, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.89, jumping 2.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.93%, and 36.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.81%. Short interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC) saw shorts transact 3.38 million shares and set a 5.47 days time to cover.