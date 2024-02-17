Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) Down -28.77% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.04, to imply a decrease of -5.45% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The FOSL share’s 52-week high remains $4.71, putting it -352.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.02. The company has a valuation of $54.58M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 634.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information

After registering a -5.45% downside in the last session, Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1793, dropping -5.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.45%, and -16.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.77%. Short interest in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw shorts transact 5.47 million shares and set a 11.87 days time to cover.