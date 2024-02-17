For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: SOL) Is Worth A Shot

Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE:SOL)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.15, to imply a decrease of -0.92% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The SOL share’s 52-week high remains $4.95, putting it -130.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.54. The company has a valuation of $129.58M, with an average of 0.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 591.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE:SOL) trade information

After registering a -0.92% downside in the last session, Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.28, dropping -0.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.79%, and 5.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.25%. Short interest in Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE:SOL) saw shorts transact 1.42 million shares and set a 3.24 days time to cover.