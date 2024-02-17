For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) Is Worth A Shot

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.01. The CKPT share’s 52-week high remains $5.58, putting it -177.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.30. The company has a valuation of $47.30M, with an average of 0.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 952.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.08. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.50%, and 10.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.23%. Short interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) saw shorts transact 3.43 million shares and set a 4.01 days time to cover.