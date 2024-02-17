Following A 101.60% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For ARB IOT Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBB)?

ARB IOT Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBB)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.52, to imply an increase of 8.62% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The ARBB share’s 52-week high remains $5.40, putting it -114.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $66.15M, with an average of 2.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

ARB IOT Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBB) trade information

After registering a 8.62% upside in the last session, ARB IOT Group Ltd (ARBB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.55, jumping 8.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 101.60%, and 98.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.18%. Short interest in ARB IOT Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBB) saw shorts transact 1050.0 shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.