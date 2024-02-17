Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV)’s traded shares stood at 0.81 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.91, to imply an increase of 1.06% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The NRGV share’s 52-week high remains $3.77, putting it -97.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.35. The company has a valuation of $274.18M, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 885.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

After registering a 1.06% upside in the last session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9200, jumping 1.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.70%, and 9.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.03%. Short interest in Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) saw shorts transact 11.6 million shares and set a 11.88 days time to cover.