Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) Is Currently -133.98 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Embecta Corp (NASDAQ:EMBC)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.48, to imply a decrease of -2.03% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The EMBC share’s 52-week high remains $33.88, putting it -133.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.72. The company has a valuation of $833.61M, with an average of 0.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 505.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Embecta Corp (NASDAQ:EMBC) trade information

After registering a -2.03% downside in the last session, Embecta Corp (EMBC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.31, dropping -2.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.92%, and -14.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.51%. Short interest in Embecta Corp (NASDAQ:EMBC) saw shorts transact 2.38 million shares and set a 6.93 days time to cover.