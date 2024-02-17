Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2024, The Stock Is Down -20.66% YTD

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.27, to imply an increase of 4.35% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The SOLO share’s 52-week high remains $1.04, putting it -285.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $31.74M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 534.50K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 4.35% upside in the last session, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2700, jumping 4.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.22%, and 12.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.66%. Short interest in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) saw shorts transact 3.7 million shares and set a 5.87 days time to cover.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) shares are -64.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.19% against 5.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -93.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $600k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.86 million and $498.44k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp has its next earnings report out between April 15 and April 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp insiders hold 6.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.91% of the shares at 2.04% float percentage. In total, 1.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.66 million shares (or 0.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 0.46 million shares, or about 0.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.29 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 0.16 million shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $89147.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 63517.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 50089.0.