Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) Gain Of 19.05% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -12.22% – What Should You Do Now?

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.42, to imply a decrease of -7.25% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The DPRO share’s 52-week high remains $2.45, putting it -483.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $18.46M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 260.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

After registering a -7.25% downside in the last session, Draganfly Inc (DPRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4702, dropping -7.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.66%, and 8.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.22%. Short interest in Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) saw shorts transact 0.4 million shares and set a 1.83 days time to cover.