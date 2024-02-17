Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE: DOUG): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -30.51% YTD Loss?

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.05, to imply a decrease of -4.65% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The DOUG share’s 52-week high remains $4.94, putting it -140.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.57. The company has a valuation of $181.79M, with an average of 1.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 838.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) trade information

After registering a -4.65% downside in the last session, Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.17, dropping -4.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.41%, and -3.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.51%. Short interest in Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) saw shorts transact 0.4 million shares and set a 0.74 days time to cover.