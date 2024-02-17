DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -33.99% Year-To-Date

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s traded shares stood at 0.9 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.69, to imply a decrease of -3.66% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The DCGO share’s 52-week high remains $10.82, putting it -193.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.78. The company has a valuation of $383.39M, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) trade information

After registering a -3.66% downside in the last session, DocGo Inc (DCGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.89, dropping -3.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.53%, and 10.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.99%. Short interest in DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) saw shorts transact 9.35 million shares and set a 3.28 days time to cover.