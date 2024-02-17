Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) Have Declined -20.86% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s traded shares stood at 0.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.96, to imply a decrease of -4.82% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The DHC share’s 52-week high remains $3.96, putting it -33.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $711.73M, with an average of 0.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

After registering a -4.82% downside in the last session, Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.11, dropping -4.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.63%, and 5.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.86%. Short interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) saw shorts transact 4.57 million shares and set a 3.46 days time to cover.