Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT): How Can A Stock Be Up 20.36% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 7.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.91, to imply an increase of 12.64% or $2.01 in intraday trading. The DRCT share’s 52-week high remains $17.42, putting it 2.74% up since that peak but still an impressive 89.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.96. The company has a valuation of $255.58M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 521.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT) trade information

After registering a 12.64% upside in the last session, Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.52, jumping 12.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.48%, and 58.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.36%. Short interest in Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT) saw shorts transact 0.35 million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.