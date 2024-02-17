Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CMPX): Can A Stock Be 21.15% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.89, to imply an increase of 7.39% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The CMPX share’s 52-week high remains $4.03, putting it -113.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $240.96M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 543.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) trade information

After registering a 7.39% upside in the last session, Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9400, jumping 7.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.38%, and 31.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.15%. Short interest in Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) saw shorts transact 2.18 million shares and set a 3.01 days time to cover.