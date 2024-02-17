Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN) Dropped -35.23% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.46, to imply a decrease of -0.04% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CLNN share’s 52-week high remains $1.44, putting it -213.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $36.06M, with an average of 0.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 976.49K shares over the past 3 months.

Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) trade information

After registering a -0.04% downside in the last session, Clene Inc (CLNN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5323, dropping -0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.14%, and 2.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.06%. Short interest in Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) saw shorts transact 0.22 million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.