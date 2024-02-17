Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) -136.29% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.57, to imply a decrease of -2.57% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The CRNC share’s 52-week high remains $36.79, putting it -136.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.47. The company has a valuation of $648.80M, with an average of 0.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 521.45K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -2.57% downside in the last session, Cerence Inc (CRNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.83, dropping -2.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.60%, and -18.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.80%. Short interest in Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) saw shorts transact 4.1 million shares and set a 11.9 days time to cover.

Cerence Inc (CRNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cerence Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cerence Inc (CRNC) shares are -35.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 252.78% against 7.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -450.00% this quarter before jumping 550.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $62.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $76.79 million.

CRNC Dividends

Cerence Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cerence Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s Major holders

Cerence Inc insiders hold 1.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.81% of the shares at 95.91% float percentage. In total, 94.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 6.85 million shares (or 16.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $106.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 5.2 million shares, or about 12.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $80.94 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cerence Inc (CRNC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.71 million shares. This is just over 6.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.92 million, or 4.60% of the shares, all valued at about 29.85 million.