Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 26.89% Gain

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.75, to imply an increase of 8.49% or $0.92 in intraday trading. The CNTA share’s 52-week high remains $10.84, putting it 7.74% up since that peak but still an impressive 74.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.00. The company has a valuation of $1.15B, with an average of 1.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 359.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

After registering a 8.49% upside in the last session, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.86, jumping 8.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.89%, and 54.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.61%. Short interest in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) saw shorts transact 1.11 million shares and set a 4.18 days time to cover.