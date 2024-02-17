Celularity Inc (NASDAQ: CELU) Stock Has Gained 50.17% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.43, to imply an increase of 6.11% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CELU share’s 52-week high remains $0.89, putting it -106.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $93.92M, with an average of 0.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) trade information

After registering a 6.11% upside in the last session, Celularity Inc (CELU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4499, jumping 6.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.45%, and 50.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 75.42%. Short interest in Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) saw shorts transact 3.28 million shares and set a 0.57 days time to cover.