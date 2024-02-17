Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) Has Fallen -27.33% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.44, to imply a decrease of -4.04% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The CLRB share’s 52-week high remains $4.38, putting it -27.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.30. The company has a valuation of $42.34M, with an average of 0.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

After registering a -4.04% downside in the last session, Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.64, dropping -4.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.57%, and -2.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.37%. Short interest in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) saw shorts transact 1.89 million shares and set a 0.56 days time to cover.