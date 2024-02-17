Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 2.00% YTD Gain?

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.43, to imply a decrease of -1.03% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The CTRM share’s 52-week high remains $1.24, putting it -188.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $41.88M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 800.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

After registering a -1.03% downside in the last session, Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4599, dropping -1.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.73%, and -9.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.00%. Short interest in Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw shorts transact 0.88 million shares and set a 0.71 days time to cover.