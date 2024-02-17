Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Plunging -79.20% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.63, to imply an increase of 5.19% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The CARA share’s 52-week high remains $10.83, putting it -1619.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $34.12M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 796.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) trade information

After registering a 5.19% upside in the last session, Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6400, jumping 5.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.68%, and 15.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.72%. Short interest in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) saw shorts transact 2.51 million shares and set a 3.81 days time to cover.