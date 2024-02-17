Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) Gains 0.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.86, to imply a decrease of -4.35% or -$1.04 in intraday trading. The CABA share’s 52-week high remains $26.35, putting it -15.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.88. The company has a valuation of $979.55M, with an average of 1.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

After registering a -4.35% downside in the last session, Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.10, dropping -4.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.56%, and 11.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.70%. Short interest in Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) saw shorts transact 6.39 million shares and set a 7.93 days time to cover.