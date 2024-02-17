Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Is Currently -225.76 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.32, to imply a decrease of -9.59% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The BREA share’s 52-week high remains $4.30, putting it -225.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $15.05M, with an average of 3.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 679.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) trade information

After registering a -9.59% downside in the last session, Brera Holdings PLC (BREA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.0000, dropping -9.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.36%, and 10.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 101.34%. Short interest in Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) saw shorts transact 4130.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.