Boom Or Bust: Where Is Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT) Stock Headed Next?

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.31, to imply an increase of 16.67% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The FRGT share’s 52-week high remains $34.10, putting it -1376.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.86. The company has a valuation of $5.64M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 501.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

After registering a 16.67% upside in the last session, Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4300, jumping 16.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.26%, and -19.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.27%. Short interest in Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) saw shorts transact 33010.0 shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.