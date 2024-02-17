Boom Or Bust: Where Is China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLEU) Stock Headed Next?

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s traded shares stood at 0.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.75, to imply a decrease of -2.14% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The CLEU share’s 52-week high remains $40.80, putting it -1383.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.72. The company has a valuation of $9.10M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 84.84K shares over the past 3 months.

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

After registering a -2.14% downside in the last session, China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.90, dropping -2.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.11%, and 9.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.85%. Short interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw shorts transact 57850.0 shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.