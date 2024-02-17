Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) Stock?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.48, to imply a decrease of -5.43% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The ORGO share’s 52-week high remains $4.70, putting it -35.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.79. The company has a valuation of $459.50M, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 758.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

After registering a -5.43% downside in the last session, Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.86, dropping -5.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.66%, and -8.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.91%. Short interest in Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw shorts transact 6.71 million shares and set a 9.35 days time to cover.