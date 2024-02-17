Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP) Stock?

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.22, to imply an increase of 5.74% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The ACXP share’s 52-week high remains $8.82, putting it -173.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.17. The company has a valuation of $44.41M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 244.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) trade information

After registering a 5.74% upside in the last session, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.28, jumping 5.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.37%, and -19.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.80%. Short interest in Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) saw shorts transact 0.34 million shares and set a 1.02 days time to cover.