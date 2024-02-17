Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) Stock?

Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.72, to imply a decrease of -3.37% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The SCYX share’s 52-week high remains $3.87, putting it -125.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $64.00M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 217.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) trade information

After registering a -3.37% downside in the last session, Scynexis Inc (SCYX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9100, dropping -3.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.65%, and -8.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.87%. Short interest in Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) saw shorts transact 1.15 million shares and set a 6.44 days time to cover.