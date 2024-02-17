Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) Stock?

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.53, to imply an increase of 2.68% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The NGM share’s 52-week high remains $4.84, putting it -216.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $126.56M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) trade information

After registering a 2.68% upside in the last session, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5900, jumping 2.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.66%, and 15.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.11%. Short interest in Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) saw shorts transact 1.68 million shares and set a 0.75 days time to cover.