Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) Stock?

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.02, to imply an increase of 4.94% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The LIFE share’s 52-week high remains $2.70, putting it -33.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.08. The company has a valuation of $118.29M, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 437.61K shares over the past 3 months.
Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information
After registering a 4.94% upside in the last session, Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0800, jumping 4.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.54%, and 42.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.26%. Short interest in Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw shorts transact 99410.0 shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.
Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Atyr Pharma Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) shares are 6.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.00% against 15.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.70% this quarter before jumping 27.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -96.10% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $50k. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.39 million and $300k respectively in the corresponding quarters.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 42.86% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 41.62% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.00% annually.
LIFE Dividends
Atyr Pharma Inc has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atyr Pharma Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.