Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) Stock?

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.02, to imply an increase of 4.94% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The LIFE share’s 52-week high remains $2.70, putting it -33.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.08. The company has a valuation of $118.29M, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 437.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information

After registering a 4.94% upside in the last session, Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0800, jumping 4.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.54%, and 42.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.26%. Short interest in Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw shorts transact 99410.0 shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.