Boom Or Bust: What Are Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NASDAQ:KPRX) Future Prospects?

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.64, to imply an increase of 0.99% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The KPRX share’s 52-week high remains $6.65, putting it -939.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $4.91M, with an average of 1.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information

After registering a 0.99% upside in the last session, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (KPRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7200, jumping 0.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.26%, and 18.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.12%. Short interest in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) saw shorts transact 0.35 million shares and set a 1.2 days time to cover.