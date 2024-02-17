Boom Or Bust: What Are Cricut Inc’s (NASDAQ:CRCT) Future Prospects?

Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.29, to imply a decrease of -1.31% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The CRCT share’s 52-week high remains $16.51, putting it -212.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.95. The company has a valuation of $1.16B, with an average of 0.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 738.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information

After registering a -1.31% downside in the last session, Cricut Inc (CRCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.49, dropping -1.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.15%, and -6.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.73%. Short interest in Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT) saw shorts transact 6.12 million shares and set a 7.36 days time to cover.