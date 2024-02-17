Boom Or Bust: What Are Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NASDAQ:ABOS) Future Prospects?

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.28, to imply an increase of 4.79% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The ABOS share’s 52-week high remains $11.31, putting it -244.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.81. The company has a valuation of $189.94M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 434.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) trade information

After registering a 4.79% upside in the last session, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.34, jumping 4.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.23%, and -10.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.58%. Short interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) saw shorts transact 0.73 million shares and set a 1.57 days time to cover.