Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ: BSFC)’s -7.14-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.12, to imply a decrease of -1.72% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The BSFC share’s 52-week high remains $4.85, putting it -3941.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $2.08M, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

After registering a -1.72% downside in the last session, Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1307, dropping -1.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.14%, and -14.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.87%. Short interest in Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) saw shorts transact 0.43 million shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.