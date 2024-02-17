Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (AMEX: BRBS) Have Declined -18.15% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (AMEX:BRBS)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.48, to imply a decrease of -1.59% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The BRBS share’s 52-week high remains $12.85, putting it -418.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.05. The company has a valuation of $47.62M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 135.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (AMEX:BRBS) trade information

After registering a -1.59% downside in the last session, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (BRBS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.64, dropping -1.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.80%, and -18.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.15%. Short interest in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (AMEX:BRBS) saw shorts transact 1.62 million shares and set a 20.3 days time to cover.