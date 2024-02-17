Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) Drops -167.86% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.12, to imply an increase of 0.90% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The BHAT share’s 52-week high remains $3.00, putting it -167.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $11.08M, with an average of 85320.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 235.14K shares over the past 3 months.
Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information
After registering a 0.90% upside in the last session, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2300, jumping 0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.67%, and 13.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.00%. Short interest in Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) saw shorts transact 1470.0 shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.
BHAT Dividends
Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has its next earnings report out on December 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders
Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology insiders hold 29.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.86% of the shares at 4.07% float percentage. In total, 2.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.19 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 52511.0 shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $61957.0.