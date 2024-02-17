Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) Drops -167.86% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.12, to imply an increase of 0.90% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The BHAT share’s 52-week high remains $3.00, putting it -167.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $11.08M, with an average of 85320.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 235.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

After registering a 0.90% upside in the last session, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2300, jumping 0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.67%, and 13.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.00%. Short interest in Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) saw shorts transact 1470.0 shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.