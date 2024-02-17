Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE) Is Worth A Gamble At $3.37

Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.37, to imply an increase of 0.30% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The BLDE share’s 52-week high remains $5.01, putting it -48.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.06. The company has a valuation of $251.50M, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 608.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) trade information

After registering a 0.30% upside in the last session, Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.42, jumping 0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.42%, and 17.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.53%. Short interest in Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) saw shorts transact 2.44 million shares and set a 4.38 days time to cover.