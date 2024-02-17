Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BLRX) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.25, to imply an increase of 13.12% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The BLRX share’s 52-week high remains $2.53, putting it -102.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $90.55M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 307.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

After registering a 13.12% upside in the last session, Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2800, jumping 13.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.68%, and -7.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.38%. Short interest in Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 0.81 days time to cover.