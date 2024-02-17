Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Is 75.05% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.50, to imply an increase of 0.79% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The BHVN share’s 52-week high remains $50.23, putting it -1.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.35. The company has a valuation of $3.38B, with an average of 0.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

After registering a 0.79% upside in the last session, Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.23, jumping 0.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.96%, and 15.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.65%. Short interest in Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) saw shorts transact 6.69 million shares and set a 6.39 days time to cover.