BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB) Drops -8.13% YTD: What’s Next?

BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.26, to imply a decrease of -14.72% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The BCAB share’s 52-week high remains $4.07, putting it -80.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.24. The company has a valuation of $108.03M, with an average of 0.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 515.36K shares over the past 3 months.

BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

After registering a -14.72% downside in the last session, BioAtla Inc (BCAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.89, dropping -14.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.82%, and 8.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.13%. Short interest in BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) saw shorts transact 4.73 million shares and set a 13.32 days time to cover.